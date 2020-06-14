1 Atlanta officer fired, 1 on on administrative duty after shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

article

The Atlanta Police Department has fired one officer and placed a second officer on administrative duty after the shooting death of a 27-year-old man found sleeping in a car of a drive-through line at a fast-food restaurant in southwest Atlanta late Friday night

Officer Devin Bronsan (Atlanta Police Department)

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who has been with the department for about six and a half years, was terminated while Office Devin Bronsan, who has been with the department for less than two years, was placed on administrative duty.