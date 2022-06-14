Today’s 10-year mortgage rates offer best money-saving opportunity | June 14, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for June 14, 2022, which are trending up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen for three terms since yesterday; only 10-year refinance rates remained unchanged.

Rates last updated on June 14, 2022.

What this means: Longer-term mortgage refinance rates soared to 6.5% today, making shorter terms an even more attractive option for homeowners who want to refinance. Rates for a 10-year refinance have held at 4.875% for the second day in a row. Though shorter terms come with higher monthly payments, they allow homeowners to become mortgage-free sooner.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen for three terms and remained unchanged for one term since yesterday.

Rates last updated on June 14, 2022.

What this means: Mortgage rates continue to spike this week, with 30-year rates just under 6% and 20-year rates climbing to 6.125%. Homebuyers who want to save the most on interest should consider a shorter term: Rates for a 10-year mortgage continue holding below 5%. Comparing rates from multiple lenders can help buyers find the best possible deal for their unique financial situation.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are out of your control)

Many factors influence the interest rate a lender may offer you. Some — such as your credit score — are in your control. But others you have no ability to affect, such as:

The economy — During financial downturns, the Fed may lower interest rates to try to stimulate the economy. And when the economy is doing well, interest rates can rise.

Inflation — Interest rates tend to move with inflation. When the overall cost of goods and services increases, interest rates are also likely to rise.

The Federal Reserve — The Fed may choose to lower interest rates to stimulate a struggling economy, or raise rates in an attempt to put the brakes on inflation.

Macro employment trends — When many people are out of work, as they were during the months of pandemic lockdown, mortgage rates may fall. As employment increases, interest rates typically also increase.

