Today's best mortgage rates? Look to mid-length repayment terms | Jan. 6, 2022

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates held steady for two key terms and rose for two others since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.375%, up from 3.250%, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, up from 2.375%, +0.250

What this means: Rates rose today for 30-year mortgages — the most popular repayment term — and 10-year mortgages. With 20-year and 15-year rates holding steady and at 3% or lower, homebuyers may find better savings opportunities with these mid-length terms. Buyers who lock in a 20-year rate today at 3% on a $250,000 loan instead of a 30-year rate of 3.375% would pay just $281 more per month and save more than $65,000 in interest over the life of their loan.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates held steady for two key rates and rose for two others. Homeowners interested in refinancing into a 30-year mortgage have another opportunity for savings today, as rates for that term held steady since yesterday. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, up from 3.000%, +0.125

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, up from 2.500%, +0.125

How do I choose a mortgage lender?

A mortgage is likely the largest debt you’ll take on in life — one that will take decades to repay. So it’s critical to make sure you choose a mortgage lender and mortgage that work best for your needs and financial situation.

Here are some tips to help you choose a mortgage lender:

Comparison shop. Compare rates and terms from multiple lenders. Just as you comparison shop for less important purchases, you should compare offers from several lenders. A Compare rates and terms from multiple lenders. Just as you comparison shop for less important purchases, you should compare offers from several lenders. A Freddie Mac study found that adding just one quote to your mortgage search could save you $1,500 over the life of a loan. Adding five could save you about $3,000. Credible makes it easy to compare your prequalified rates from multiple lenders. Consider a mortgage broker. Mortgage brokers can do the legwork for you when it comes to finding a loan deal. But be aware that mortgage brokers typically make money by charging a small percentage of the loan for their services. Leverage relationships. Explore mortgage offerings from banks and financial institutions you already do business with. Loyalty and familiarity may work in your favor in negotiating a good mortgage deal. Look for referrals. Ask friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors for referrals, and about their experiences with different lenders.

Current mortgage rates

The average mortgage interest rate across all repayment terms is 2.875% today, the highest it’s been in 14 months.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.375%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.000%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is up from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.375%, up from 3.250% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.000%, up from 2.875% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, up from 2.250% last week, +0.375

Why do mortgage rates fluctuate?

If you follow mortgage interest rates for a few days, you’ll likely notice that rates can fluctuate by a bit — or a lot — from day to day. Many factors drive these fluctuations. Here are some of the most common reasons why mortgage rates move frequently:

Employment patterns

The job market has a widespread effect on the nation’s overall economic health. When more people are out of work, the economy suffers. When more people are fully employed, the economy benefits. The employment rate is also an indicator of demand for mortgages.

When more people are unemployed, fewer people will be looking to get a mortgage and buy a home — and that lower demand will push interest rates down. When the employment rate improves, demand for mortgages will likely keep pace. And as demand for mortgages rises, so will mortgage interest rates.

The bond market

Because bonds are a lower-risk type of investment, demand for bonds can increase when investors are wary of other investment vehicles, or fearful of the overall state of the economy. Increased demand for bonds causes their price to rise and their earnings — called their yield — to fall.

When bond yields fall, consumer interest rates generally do as well, including mortgage interest rates. When investors feel more confident about the economy, demand for bonds declines, bond prices drop and yields rise. And interest rates tend to follow.

Federal Reserve System

"The Fed," as it’s commonly called, is the United States’ central bank. But it doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate — the rate banks apply when borrowing lending money to each other overnight — they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. Rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying. When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

Global economy

Global banking systems and economies are closely interconnected. When economies in other parts of the world — especially Europe and Asia — experience a downturn, it affects investors and financial institutions in the United States. And, when foreign economies are doing well, they may attract more American investors — and divert those investment dollars out of the U.S. economy.

Those global influences contribute to the overall health of the U.S. economy. When the domestic economy is doing well, interest rates rise. And when the American economy falters, interest rates fall.

