Parents could get up to $1,100 in stimulus money per child born in 2020

article

Parents who had one or more children born in 2020 could receive up to $1,100 in extra stimulus money per child, according to IRS guidelines.

IRS spokesman Raphael Tulino pointed out to FOX Television Stations that eligible parents were allowed to receive $500 per child from April’s first stimulus rollout and another $600 per child from the second, most recent stimulus law.

Many parents may have missed out on the extra cash because Congress used 2019, or 2018, tax returns to determine eligibility, leaving the IRS in the dark about dependent children that were born in 2020.

Tulino said parents who missed out on the additional stimulus payments can point that out when they file their 2020 tax returns. Eligible parents need to fill out the Recovery Rebate Credit form, Tulino said.

RELATED: Where is my stimulus check? IRS tool shows status of second payment

"For people who received a partial Economic Impact Payment [stimulus check], they can take the Recovery Rebate Credit for any remaining amount they’re eligible" the IRS said in a news release.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump signed a second pandemic relief package totaling $900 billion into law on Dec. 27. That ended days of drama over his initial refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that delivered long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and averted a federal government shutdown amid an eleventh-hour demand for larger, $2,000 stimulus checks.

American adults who earn less than $75,000 will receive a $600 stimulus check, while couples who earn less than $150,000 will receive $1,200.

The payments will be tapered for higher-earners (5% of the amount by which their adjusted gross incomes exceeded the initial threshold) and phased out completely for individuals who earn more than $99,000 and couples who earn more than $198,000.

The Internal Revenue Service launched an online tool to help people check the status of their stimulus payment.

The Get My Payment feature on the IRS website allows users to confirm if and how their stimulus payment was sent out – by direct deposit or by mail. The tool asks users to enter information, including social security number, date of birth and address.

Officials say there is no need to check more than once per day as the data is only updated daily overnight. The public is asked not to call the IRS about the second stimulus payment. They say phone assistors do not have additional information beyond what’s available on the website.



RELATED: Some stimulus payments delayed for H&R Block customers

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a standalone bill to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief checks. The increase, supported by Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump signed the first round of stimulus checks back in late March, as part of an unprecedented $2.2 trillion relief package. It was part of an effort to put money into Americans’ pockets as the country went into lockdown due to the rapidly worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals were eligible for payments up to $1,200, and couples who file jointly were eligible for up to $2,400 plus an additional $500 per child under the age of 17.

RELATED: Biden says Democratic victories in Georgia Senate runoffs would lead to $2,000 stimulus checks

President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, recently signaled Americans could receive a third stimulus check. In December, he called the recent COVID relief bill a "down payment" on a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January.

And in a final campaign pitch to Georgia voters ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoffs, Biden pledged that if Democrats win the pair of races, Congress would send a third stimulus check to Americans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door," Biden said Monday while campaigning in Atlanta on the eve of the election. "And if you send Sens. Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It's just that simple. The power is literally in your hands."

The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.