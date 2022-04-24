Lottery winner says ‘mistake’ led to $1 million prize

article

An Iowa man believes a ticket-printing error paved the way for him to win the $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Josh Buster, 40, of West Burlington said he went to play the lottery for a drawing. But instead of giving him five-easy pick plays, the local convenience store clerk mistakenly just printed one play. The clerk then asked Buster if it was okay to print the remaining four plays on a separate ticket.

"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster said in a news release.

Buster works at a local restaurant as a prep chef. He claimed his prize last Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters after realizing he had won the previous Saturday.

"I got up to go to work early in the morning. I opened up the lottery app and scanned my tickets," he continued. "I always keep my tickets in the console of my car. And I scanned it in the car and freaked out and ran back inside."

He said had initially had trouble believing he had won.

"I don't usually have good luck, so I thought it was a mistake and there was going to be an error," he added. "So I Googled the lottery numbers to make sure I had the right ones, and I did! And then the rest of the day, I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."

Lottery officials said Buster plans to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house, putting the rest away in retirement.

"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life — no more of the financial worries," he said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



