Week 1 Game of the Week: Dutchtown vs. Lanier

Bill Hartman is back on the sidelines for the 2020 high school football season, and he's just as recognizable as ever even behind his mask.

Social-distance style, Hartman caught up with Lanier Longhorns head coach Korey Mobbs before kickoff.

Mobbs talked about how the sidelines will be extended from the 25 yard lines to the 10 yard lines, "so that'll create some natural (social) distance."

"We've done our best. We've coached our kids up. There might be some times where we don't do everything we're supposed to, but we're going to do our best," Mobbs told Hartman. "Now the 'get back coach' has become the 'COVID coach,' so we're going to do our best tonight."

"Really good football team, really athletic," Mobbs said of Dutchtown. "We're excited about the challenge of our non-region schedule starting with Dutchtown."

