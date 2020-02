The Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball championship game between Rockdale Co. and Archer went to overtime, with a last-second shot by Rockdale's Alana Moore sealing the Bulldogs' first region crown since 1984.

The Bulldogs were down two poinst with just six seconds left to play, when Nylah Williams tied the game to force overtime.

In overtime, Rockdale County defeated Archer, 55-51, in the Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball championship game.