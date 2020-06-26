Quarterback coach sets up showcase event for high school QBs

About 100 of the nation's top high school quarterbacks made their way to Carrollton High School's indoor practice football facility this week. They were there to impress college coaches; but there wasn't a college coach in sight.

"This is going to be the most unique year in terms of recruiting quarterbacks," said quarterback coach Quincy Avery. "It's going to be harder than any other year"

Avery and other coaches he works with hosted the QB Stars event on Thursday and Friday in Carrollton. High school quarterbacks from all over the country went through an event similar to a college pro day, where Avery had them to 40 different throws to showcase their skills. The workouts were recorded, and the video will be put in an online portal where college football recruiters can see them, potentially finding a new prospect for their team.

Because of COVID-19, college coaches are seeing few if any high school players in person right now. Normally, spring practices are a valuable time to see players. Spring practices were largely canceled because of the pandemic.

The college coaches will also get accurate heights and weights for the players, along with other measurements. With technology and help from the Wilson sporting goods company, the event was able to compile other information about the players.

"You get to see their spin rate, the velocity on the ball," said Avery. "How long it takes them to release the ball. A lot of really good information they'll be able to use in terms of evaluating guys."

Some of the players were from Metro Atlanta, and have worked with Avery and his colleagues in the past, often through their QB Takeover camps.

"It only encourages me to work harder, because I know when we get out of this, they're going to get to see what you did during this whole quarantine," said Norcross High School quarterback Mason Kaplan. "Controlling the controllables is key."

Avery says, due to the response from high school athletes, he may end up hosting more quarterback showcase events in other states.

"I've got nothing but excitement from not only players, but parents as well; and college coaching staffs, who are really thankful we're putting something like this together," said Avery. "Connecting two people who really have a need, we want to be that gap filler."