Playoff semifinals Team of the Week: Cartersville Purple Hurricanes

Just because a certain long-haired quarterback left Cartersville for Clemson a couple of years ago doesn’t mean the Purple Hurricanes can’t win games.

Head Coach Conor Foster was promoted from defensive coordinator after Joey King left to coach college ball in South Carolina. Foster is 23-2 since taking over, and it appears the Purple Hurricanes are good enough to win their fifth state championship.

They’ll play a tough Coffee team on Friday night for a chance to make it past the final four and into the Class AAAAA state finals.

They’ve scored over 120 points combined in their three playoff wins, led by Florida Gators commit QB Carlos Del Rio. Cartersville went down to Ware County and stole a win in the Swamp last week. They’re now ranked No. 4 in the state in 5A.