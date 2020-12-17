Playoff semifinals Game of the Week: Oconee County vs. GAC

On Friday, the fifth-ranked and undefeated Spartans will have their toughest test as the Oconee County Warriors come to town, fresh off a beat down of Peach County, with a trip to the Class AAA state title game on the line.

Head coach Tim Hardy has led Greater Atlanta Christian to seven consecutive region titles, but his Spartans have failed to win a state title despite reaching the finals twice. The Spartans are in the semifinals for the seventh time under Hardy in nine years.

There’s plenty of reason for GAC to "Fear the Spear," including an undefeated record and a high-powered offense. So far the Warriors have run through Westminster, Dawson County and third-ranked Peach to earn the right to travel to Greater Atlanta Christian.

The Spartans are also undefeated and feature Gannon Hearst, son of former Bulldog and 49er Garrison Hearst, at running back.

The Warriors have the Weeks brothers, Whit and West, anchoring their offense and defense respectively. Whit is just a sophomore, but he’s a playmaker in the backfield for head coach Travis Noland.