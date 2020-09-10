High 5 Week 2 Recap

ATLANTA - It's Week 2, and everyone is getting into a groove, growing out of our preseason form into full #inyourface mode!
Earlier this week, Collins Hill was tapped our Team of the Week.
High 5 Sports Team of the Week
Collins Hill High School is the first High 5 Sports Team of the Week for 2020.
We had to check in with them tonight to see how they fared against Sprayberry.
After a cancellation of the Allatoona-Denmark game, our Game of the Week brought us to Greater Atlanta Christian after the Spartans opened their season with a 20-0 shutout of Denmark last week. The Spartans hosted Lovett, which was playing in its first game of 2020.
Week 2 Game of the Week presented by the Atlanta Falcons
Our Play of the Night belongs to a touchdown pass from North Cobb's Malachi Singleton to Christian Moss.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Buford vs. North Cobb
Late in the second quarter, Malachi Singleton floats a nice pass to Christian Moss for the TD, as North Cobb pulls off the win over Buford, 28-14.
Our 680 The Fan Call of the Week: Harrison vs. North Forsyth
Defending Class AAAAAA state champs Harrison host North Forsyth.
North Oconee vs. Ola
Alcovy vs. Newton
Mary Persons vs. McDonough
McIntosh vs. Hampton
Forest Park vs. Morrow
Kennesaw Mountain vs. Discovery
Buford vs. North Cobb
Hebron Christian vs. North Cobb Christian
Holly Innocents' vs. Marist
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Rabun County (UPDATE: Rabun County 38, PAC 31)
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Rabun County
SKYFOX 5: Grayson vs. McEachern
