High 5 Week 2 Recap

ATLANTA - It's Week 2, and everyone is getting into a groove, growing out of our preseason form into full #inyourface mode!

Earlier this week, Collins Hill was tapped our Team of the Week.

We had to check in with them tonight to see how they fared against Sprayberry.

After a cancellation of the Allatoona-Denmark game, our Game of the Week brought us to Greater Atlanta Christian after the Spartans opened their season with a 20-0 shutout of Denmark last week. The Spartans hosted Lovett, which was playing in its first game of 2020.

Week 2 Game of the Week presented by the Atlanta Falcons

Our Play of the Night belongs to a touchdown pass from North Cobb's Malachi Singleton to Christian Moss.

Late in the second quarter, Malachi Singleton floats a nice pass to Christian Moss for the TD, as North Cobb pulls off the win over Buford, 28-14.

Our 680 The Fan Call of the Week: Harrison vs. North Forsyth

Defending Class AAAAAA state champs Harrison host North Forsyth.

North Oconee vs. Ola

Alcovy vs. Newton

Mary Persons vs. McDonough

McIntosh vs. Hampton

Forest Park vs. Morrow

Kennesaw Mountain vs. Discovery

Buford vs. North Cobb

Hebron Christian vs. North Cobb Christian

Holly Innocents' vs. Marist

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Rabun County (UPDATE: Rabun County 38, PAC 31)

SKYFOX 5: Grayson vs. McEachern

