High 5 state championship previews

All roads this football season led back to Atlanta, to Georgia State Stadium, where state championship crowns will be won this Friday and Saturday.
Below is the full state championship schedule.
Friday, Dec. 13
10 a.m. - Class A Private: Wesleyan vs. ELCA
Wesleyan embracing underdog status in state title game
Wesleyan will kick off state championship action on Friday morning with a rematch against ELCA in the Class A Private state title game.
ELCA looks to repeat in Class A Private
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy has won the last four state championships in Class A Private. The Chargers will kick off state championship action on Friday morning against Wesleyan.
1 p.m. - Class AA: Brooks County vs. Dublin
4:30 p.m. - Class AAAAA: Buford vs. Warner Robins
8 p.m. - Class AAAAAA: Allatoona vs. Harrison
All-Cobb County 6-A Final
The Harrison Hoyas will take on Allatoona Bucs for the 6-A title
Saturday, Dec. 14
10 a.m. - Class A Public: Irwin County vs. Marion County
1 p.m. - Class AAA: Cedar Grove vs. Crisp County
4:30 p.m. - Class AAAA: Blessed Trinity vs. Oconee County
Titans look for 3rd title in 4 years
Blessed Trinity looks for a 3rd state title in 4 years
8 p.m. - Class AAAAAAA: Lowndes vs. Marietta
Marietta believes they are peaking at right time
Marietta hasn't won a state championship since 1967, so they know what's at stake this Saturday night in the 7A finals against Lowndes.