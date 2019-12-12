High 5 state championship previews

All roads this football season led back to Atlanta, to Georgia State Stadium, where state championship crowns will be won this Friday and Saturday.

Below is the full state championship schedule.

Friday, Dec. 13

10 a.m. - Class A Private: Wesleyan vs. ELCA

1 p.m. - Class AA: Brooks County vs. Dublin

4:30 p.m. - Class AAAAA: Buford vs. Warner Robins

8 p.m. - Class AAAAAA: Allatoona vs. Harrison

Saturday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. - Class A Public: Irwin County vs. Marion County

1 p.m. - Class AAA: Cedar Grove vs. Crisp County

4:30 p.m. - Class AAAA: Blessed Trinity vs. Oconee County

8 p.m. - Class AAAAAAA: Lowndes vs. Marietta