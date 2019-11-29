HIGH 5 Highlights: Playoff quarterfinals in review

Time to heat up your Turkey Day leftovers and get ready for some in your face action. It's the quarterfinals, and teams around the High 5 coverage area were feasting on the day after Thanksgiving.
Our Game of the Week was a thriller. Don't take our word for it; watch the game-winner yourself.
Buford vs Carrollton – Game of the Week
Now we turn our attention to Class 5-A and the High 5 Game of the Week features two teams who could win it all in Class 5-A.
Here are some other quarterfinal scores from around the High 5 coverage area.
Archer 35, Parkview 17
Archer vs Parkview
Archer in the Big Orange Jungle at Parkview. The Tigers knocked the Panthers out of the playoffs last year.
North Gwinnett 32, McEachern 13
North Gwinnett vs McEachern
A huge one in Powder Springs as North Gwinnett was at McEachern.
Mt. Paran 0, Holy Innocents' 28
Holy Innocents vs Mt. Paran
In Class A-Private, Holy Innocents taking on the Cinderellas of the bracket Mt. Paran.
Wesleyan 42, Savannah Christian 16
Wesleyan Vs Savannah Christian
In Norcross, Wesleyan hosting Savannah Christian.
Eagle's Landing Christian 28, Athens Academy 10
ELCA vs Athens Academy
A clash of the Class A Titans, a rematch of the finals the last two years Eagles Landing Christian and Athens Academy.
Hebron Christian 28, Fellowship Christian 35
Hebron Christian vs Fellowship Christian
A Class A battle between Hebron Christian and Fellowship Christian.
Coffee 0, Allatoona 24
Coffee vs Allatoona
On to 6-A, Coffee at Allatoona... In your face there, we love it...
Houston County 7, Harrison 28
Houston County vs Harrison
The Harrison Hoyas welcoming in the Houston County Bear...
Dutchtown 24, Starr's Mill 25
Dutchtown vs Starrs Mill
In the 5-A bracket, Dutchtown Bulldogs at the Starrs Mill Panthers.
Woodward Academy 31, Cartersville 28
Woodward Academy vs Cartersville
Huge matchup as Woodward Academy is at Cartersville.
West Laurens 0, Blessed Trinity 31
West Laurens vs Blessed Trinity
Bottom of the 4A Bracket, defending champs Blessed Trinity hosting West Laurens.
Marist 7, Oconnee County 17
Marist vs Oconee County
On the other side of the 4-A Bracket, the Marist War Eagles were at the Oconee County.
Madison County 7, Sandy Creek 41
Madison County vs Sandy Creek
Madison County trying to continue their magical run at Sandy Creek.
Hart County 16, Greater Atlanta Christian 17
Hart County vs GAC
In 3-A, Hart County Bulldogs at the GAC Spartans. This one a defensive struggle early.
North Murray 14, Jenkins 41
North Murray vs Jenkins
From Savannah, North Murray taking on Jenkins.
