HIGH 5 Highlights: Playoff quarterfinals in review

Time to heat up your Turkey Day leftovers and get ready for some in your face action. It's the quarterfinals, and teams around the High 5 coverage area were feasting on the day after Thanksgiving.

Our Game of the Week was a thriller. Don't take our word for it; watch the game-winner yourself.

Here are some other quarterfinal scores from around the High 5 coverage area.

Archer 35, Parkview 17

North Gwinnett 32, McEachern 13

Mt. Paran 0, Holy Innocents' 28

Wesleyan 42, Savannah Christian 16

Eagle's Landing Christian 28, Athens Academy 10

Hebron Christian 28, Fellowship Christian 35

Coffee 0, Allatoona 24

Houston County 7, Harrison 28

Dutchtown 24, Starr's Mill 25

Woodward Academy 31, Cartersville 28

West Laurens 0, Blessed Trinity 31

Marist 7, Oconnee County 17

Madison County 7, Sandy Creek 41

Hart County 16, Greater Atlanta Christian 17

North Murray 14, Jenkins 41

And if you're looking for more playoff semifinal bracket talk, click here.