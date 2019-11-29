State semifinal bracketology breakdowns

And then there were four.
Nobody does high school football playoff bracketology like our Cody Chaffins. But you already know that. Let's get to the goods, from 7A on down.
7-A Bracket
A look at the Class 7-A semifinal brackets
6-A Brackets
A look at the Class 6-A semifinal brackets
5-A Bracket
A look at the Class 5-A semifinal bracket
4-A Bracket
A look at the Class 4-A semifinal Bracket
3-A Brackets
A look at the Class 3-A semifinals brackets
2-A Bracket
A look at the Class 2-A semifinal brackets
A-Private Bracket
A look at Class A-Private semifinal bracket