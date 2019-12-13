Harrison wins first state championship

Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said he didn't want to jinx anything after his team's final touchdown at the end of the third quarter, but when the final whistle was blown, it was his Hoyas receiving the Class 6A trophy -- the program's first state title.

The Hoyas defeated Allatoona 20-7 for the crown after a rain-soaked affair at Georgia State Stadium Friday night.

The Hoyas finished the 2019 campaign undefeated at 15-0. Their state title was the fourth in Cobb County history.

Harrison beat Allatoona 21-17 on Oct. 11 in a regular-season game that ultimately decided their region title. It was the only game they won by less than 18 points this season.

Dickmann and the Hoyas knew this would be another close one, but after they scored first in the opening quarter, they never had to look back.