Eagle's Landing Christian makes history with 5th straight title

The Eagle's Landing Christian Chargers made history Friday at Georgia State Stadium, defeating Wesleyan 33-13 to become the first team in Georgia High School Association history to win five straight state football championships.

In a rematch of a 54-17 ELCA win earlier in the year, the Class A-Private championship game was a tale of two halves.

In the first half the Wolves were in control. Racking up 199 yards while limiting the Chargers to just 40 yards. Wesleyan only had two Javy Martinez field goals to show for it, leading 6-0 at halftime.

In the second half the Chargers came out on fire. Taking the lead within the first minute of play on a 75 yard touchdown run by Keaton Mitchell. ELCA would score 33 unanswered points. That outburst included four touchdowns by Mitchell.

The Chargers had three players rush for over 100 yards. Mitchell, Josh Rogers and quarterback Gabe Wright.

The 33-13 win secured ELCA its fifth straight title. A feat unmatched in GHSA history. Last year, they tied Buford and West Rome with four straight.