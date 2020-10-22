Which TV lawyer would you choose to represent you?

A viral Tweet is asking everyone if they could only choose one well-known lawyer from a television show to represent them who would it be?

The Tweet featured, Joe Proctor from Power, Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman, Annalise Keating from ABC's How to Get Away with Murder.

Fans also chimed in with other favorites such as Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde and the cast of Law and Order.

As of Thursday morning, Annalise Keating, played by actress Viola Davis, was leading in the polls.