Weekend event provides crush-ing experience for wine fans

Georgia is most famous for its peaches, but we do pretty well with our grapes, too! And this weekend, one of North Georgia’s most picturesque vineyards will celebrate that delicious crop with a day of live music, food trucks and, of course, locally-produced wine!

Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards this Saturday, August 27th, bringing musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland. The festival was created by Yonah Mountain Vineyards founders Bob and Jane Miller, who purchased the property back in 2005 with the goal of creating wines competitive with the best in the world. The name, of course, is in reference to beautiful Yonah Mountain, which towers high above the winery and provides a spectacular backdrop for visitors. And a perfect place to view the mountain and the surrounding grapevines? The new outdoor pavilion, which the team outfitted with solar shingles and built in response to the pandemic and the growing enthusiasm for spending time outdoors.

Along with showcasing the award-winning Yonah Mountain Vineyards wines, Crush Fest will feature an artisan market, live music headlined by Legacy Band, and an array of local food trucks. Oh, and have you always wanted to slip off your shoes and socks and try the age-old art of grape stomping? Crush Fest can make that dream come true!

General admission tickets are on-sale now and include two full glasses of wine and a souvenir Crush Fest glass, and non-drinking tickets are also available; click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a behind-the-scenes tour of Yonah Mountain Vineyards and a special preview of this year’s big event!