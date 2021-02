article

Spike Lee's career in Hollywood spans more than three decades. Now the American Cinema Editors are recognizing his impact on the industry.

Lee will receive the Ace Golden Eddie Filmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmaker who "exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film."

The award will be presenteda tthe American Cinema Awards on April 18.

Lee's latest film, "Da 5 Bloods" is now on Netflix.