Atlanta restaurant's 'secret passage' leads to a delicious secret

We’re not very good at keeping secrets here at Good Day Atlanta. So, when we heard about the hidden passageway that links one of Atlanta’s top restaurants to a second delicious dining experience, we knew we needed to share the news with everyone!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with acclaimed chef Joey Ward at his Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant Southern Belle…and then stepped through the secret passageway into Georgia Boy, his "hidden" multi-course chef's table experience, which is also Michelin recommended!

So, let’s start with Southern Belle. Located right by the historic Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon Avenue, the intimate restaurant features a menu of smaller and larger plates using locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. Ward says his inspiration comes from the diversity of metro Atlanta, resulting in a fusion of flavors and styles — for example, the Broken Arrow Ranch Venison Tartare (including pickled cherries, chili crisp, basil, and Szechuan spices) and the Mushroom Chorizo Fundido (with picked onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and Sonoran-style tortilla).

And then…behind a bookcase, we followed Ward to Georgia Boy, an even more intimate dining experience that features a chef-chosen tasting menu and wine pairings. We can’t really share any menu details, since it changes depending on what the chef wants to create — but there are four nightly seatings (5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.) during which you can find out for yourself. That said, the super-popular experience is currently booking about a month in advance, so it’s best to make a reservation several weeks in advance.

Southern Belle is located at 1043 Ponce de Leon Avenue Northeast, and regular hours there are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information on Southern Belle, click here — and for more information on Georgia Boy, click here.

If you think the idea of a secret passageway linking the restaurants sounds cool, just wait until you actually see it! Click the video player in this article to check out our delicious morning with Chef Joey Ward and his incredible talented team.





