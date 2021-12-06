Restaurant cooks up sweet way to give back this holiday season

For many of us, it’s just not the holiday season if we don’t build a gingerbread house. And this year, a popular restaurant chain is making that tradition easy to accomplish — not to mention giving it a delicious added layer of meaning.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has just released its DIY Gingerbread House Kits for a third season, selling them for $6.95 per kit and donating all the proceeds to Habitat for Humanity. The kits will be available through the end of the month and come with all the basics for creating a super-sweet tiny house: pre-cut gingerbread walls, roof pieces, icing, and decorative candies.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar was created by Chris Simms, who took inspiration from his time spent in the Rocky Mountains while growing up; the result is a lineup of restaurants serving up seasonally-inspired American cuisine in a lodge-style atmosphere. Today, the chain has locations in states including California, Colorado, Florida and Texas; locally, there is a Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in Peachtree Corners (at 5224 Peachtree Parkway) and an upcoming location in Dunwoody (at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road).

Habitat for Humanity, of course, was founded right here in Georgia, and has grown into a global effort to build safe and affordable housing. The nonprofit operates in all 50 states and more than 70 countries around the world, and — according to its website — has impacted more than 35 million people thus far.

For more information on the DIY Gingerbread House Kits, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, doing a little sweet home construction ourselves!

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE