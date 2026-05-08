Mother's Day weekend is extra sweet at Cabbagetown bakery

If you're looking for a sweet surprise for your mother this weekend, a Cabbagetown bakery has just the right recipe!

We're talking about Sweet Cheats, the popular bakery and coffee shop opened by Shirley Huges in 2011. A former competitive body builder, Hughes started baking to make her "cheat days" worth it -- and her creations became so popular, they turned into an entire business.

Now, Hughes is known for her decadent cupcakes and custom cakes, which are available at the shop and for shipping in the continuous 48 states. Hughes says she prefers to have a 10-day advance for window for custom shipping orders -- and at least 72-hour for local pickup orders

But, of course, there are plenty of cupcakes stocking the case at the bakery, including Spring Flings (lemon and lavender), Southern Seductions (carrot cake), and Creamy Coffee Delights! So...you won't have a problem picking up something for your mom!

Sweet Cheats is located at 692 Kirkwood Avenue Southwest, B1 -- right across the street from Cabbagetown Park. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.