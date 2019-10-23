Loca Luna celebrates Viva Tequila Festival

article

When you think tequila, margaritas probably come to mind, but it's actually a pretty diverse ingredient.

This weekend, a festival at Piedmont Park is celebrating all things tequila and aims to break a world record. Chef Julio Castillo and Yobi Dawit from Loca Luna stops by Good Day Atlanta with a tequila shrimp ceviche recipe to preview the recipe.

For today's recipe see below. For more on Loca Luna or the Viva Tequila Festival click here.

Tequila Shrimp Ceviche

1.5 lb small peeled shrimp

½ Cup Small diced tomato

½ Cup Tomato Skin

½ Cup Peeled English Cucumber

½ Cup Small diced jalapeño de-seeded

½ Cup Small diced red onion

¼ Cup Julienne small cilantro

½ Cup Small diced red bell pepper

1 pinch Julienne mint

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Dried Chipotle Powder

1 tbsp Crushed Black Pepper

¼ tsp Cumin

½ Cup Anejo Tequila

¼ Cup Bloody

Mary Mix 2 Cups Lime Juice Instructions: Marinate shrimp in lime juice for 5 hours, strain the shrimp, keep the lime juice, add all ingredients listed above in large mixing bowl. Add lime juice to mixing bowl as desired. After all ingredients have been mixed in bowl, remove 1 cup of the mix and put it in food processor, to puree. After that is done, combine in mixing bowl, mix again. Season to taste. Let chill for 2 hours in refrigerator. Then serve.