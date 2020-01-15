Lecrae to perform during halftime at the Hawks game on MLK Day

He's a Grammy Award winning Hip Hop artist, best selling author and speaker about to hit the hardwood at the State Farm Arena.

Lecrae will be performing during halftime and the postgame when the Atlanta Hawks face the raptors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He stopped by Good day Atlanta to share is inspirational story and to preview the event.

Lecrae even got to fulfill his life long dream of being a weatherman! FOX 5's Ryan Beesley let the rapper get a chance to do his job and step in front of the green screen and gives his very unique forecast live on Good Day Atlanta!

