IsoPro Chamber aims to enhance safety for healthcare professionals

Dr. Jerry Williams of Savannah has invented a device that he thinks could be a game-changer in the battle against COVID-19.

The concept is a scaled-down version of negative pressure rooms that are common in hospital ERs for the purpose of isolating patients.

Williams and engineer Erik Nodland call the device the IsoPro Chamber. It uses negative pressure technology to filter the air, so the patient can breathe while healthcare professionals treat them in a safer manner.

"We could create a negative pressure, small chamber that had the armholes to work on the patient and at the same time have the visibility as well," Williams said.

It could be used by doctors and dentists to keep patients (and themselves) safe from COVID or other contagious respiratory illnesses during routine office visits.

The IsoPro Chamber uses negative pressure technology to filter the air, so the patient can breathe while healthcare professionals treat them in a safer manner. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

It would provide a barrier of protection for patients potentially exposed to COVID-19 when receiving medical or dental care.

While Williams is convinced the IsoPro will save lives, the FDA responded to his request for Emergency Use Authorization, by saying, it "is not a priority."

He has received some support from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., who represents the Savannah area and is also a pharmacist.

"I've worked with Dr. Williams to try to get the FDA's attention to review and vet this device and fully understand this ability to prevent the spread of communicable disease while allowing patients to get the care they need," Carter said. "It holds great potential and deserves a thorough analysis."

