Iron Hill Brewery is unofficially Atlanta’s newest burger

With their official grand opening this week, the Pub Burger from Iron Hill Brewery in Buckhead, is unofficially Atlanta’s newest burger.

This sounds like a job for #BurgersWithBuck!

As the name implies, Iron Hill Brewery is a craft brewery where you can actually watch local beer being made just feet from your table. In other words, if this segment ever evolves into #BeerWithBuck, we will be back. However, one thing #BWB has learned over the last 245 burgers, local breweries not only tend to make great beer, but they usually have a great menu, and what goes better with a beer, than a burger?

Iron Hill Brewery is no exception, and while you can’t go wrong with the Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (staying true to their mid-Atlantic and Delaware roots), the Pub Burger is really good. It starts with a thick patty topped with two cheese, Monterey jack and smoked gouda. That is topped with griddled onions and their signature Iron Hill pub sauce which helps bring all those flavors together. It is served on a potato roll with just the perfect amount of char around the edges.

IHB is located on Peachtree Street directly across from Phipps Plaza. They have free parking, a cool indoor atmosphere, and a spacious and nice outdoor patio along Peachtree. This is their first foray into the Atlanta market, but they will also be opening a second location in the Perimeter Mall area, in the near future.

Advertisement

Thanks for supporting another great year of #BWB. This is the final episode of 2020. What a year it has been. Thanks for supporting all of these local restaurants during these difficult times, and here’s looking forward to a much better 2021.

For more information about Iron Hill Brewery including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.ironhillbrewery.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.