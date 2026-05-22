Hitting a bullseye with a brand-new smash burger at Flight Club

The Brief Flight Club combines an upscale entertainment space with "social darts," utilizing advanced tracking technology to automatically count scores for players of all skill levels. After years of feedback, the venue expanded its culinary lineup three and a half weeks ago, introducing salads, sandwiches, and multiple burgers to feed the dinner crowd. The newly debuted signature Smash Burger features two patties, white American cheese, onion jam, and a special house sauce, crafted to be enjoyed easily with one hand while playing.



This week, FOX 5's "Burgers with Buck" headed back to West Midtown to check out a highly anticipated addition to the menu at Flight Club—a tech-infused social dart bar where the food is intentionally designed to keep you in the game.

What are 'social darts'?

Local perspective:

Flight Club offers a unique entertainment experience built around the concept of "social darts". According to Flight Club's Jasmine, the venue is structured so that anyone can walk in and immediately be competitive, whether they are a complete rookie or a seasoned professional.

The bar's built-in technology handles all the tracking and scorekeeping automatically. "All you have to do is throw it straight ahead, and we got the rest," Jasmine explained.

The intuitive setup makes it easy for anyone to join in on the fun, though Buck Lanford couldn't resist poking a bit of fun at his morning show colleague. While co-host Paul Millikin reportedly "embarrassed himself" at the dartboards during a previous visit, Jasmine happily confirmed that Buck performed much better during his turn.

For a long time, Flight Club operated without a traditional burger option on its menu. Jasmine explained that a significant portion of the bar's food is intentionally crafted as finger food so that guests can easily hold a bite in one hand while actively throwing darts with the other.

However, to give guests a wider variety and solidify the venue as a premier dinner spot, Flight Club spent the last three and a half weeks rolling out an expanded menu featuring salads, sandwiches, and multiple burgers.

Aside from the new burger options, other menu highlights include:

Lemon Pepper Wings: Described as "breaking news" for Atlanta, these wings are featured alongside a few other flavors but stand out as the venue's absolute biggest seller.

BBQ Brisket Sliders: This dish originated from an internal, company-wide culinary competition. Created by one of the kitchen's back-of-house staff members, the award-winning barbecue sliders feature a unique cabbage and carrot blend and earned an enthusiastic thumbs-up from Buck.

BBQ Brisket Sliders at Flight Midtown (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The true highlight of the new culinary rollout is Flight Club's signature Smash Burger. Buck noted that the burger passes the ultimate playability test: it is compact and clean enough to hold in one hand, meaning you can comfortably step up to the dart line, throw a bullseye, and take a bite without missing a beat. While morning show co-host Paul Millikin previously complained that the burgers were too messy to eat while playing, Buck laughed it off as a classic excuse.

Flight Club is located in West Midtown and features the following operational hours:

Monday through Friday: Opens at 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Opens for brunch starting at 11 a.m.