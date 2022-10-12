Good Day Atlanta viewer: October 12, 2022

Cars & Q's for the Cause: This year’s Cars & ‘Q for the Cause will take place Saturday, October 22nd at the Choate Construction headquarters on Roberts Drive in Atlanta. Raising money for the fight against Cystic Fibrosis has been part of the Choate mission for more than two decades and led to the creation of Cars & ‘Q for the Cause back in 2009. As the name suggests, the event is a celebration of all things cars and barbecue, featuring a stunning lineup of automobiles, food from Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q and Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery, and beer from local breweries. This year’s event will also feature live music from The Rogue Tones.

Dr. Taz the P's and Q's of boosting your immune: Don't let a cold catch you by surprise. There are certain things you can do early in the season to help boost your immune system and keep viruses away. Dr. Taz shares what you can do to protect yourself this fall. Dr. Taz discusses how to prepare, protect, pack, quit, and keep quiet.

Josh Brandon, the co-author of William Shatner’s book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder. Josh approached Bill last year and asked if he could author his life story. Bill loved the idea, agreed immediately and together they’ve penned Boldy Go. Out October 4th. Josh shares stories he’s learned about Bill over the hundreds of hours they’ve spent together in working on this book, as well as share insight into the Hollywood legend’s life. To order the book click here.

Angela Buttimer give relationship tips after so much news on celebrity divorces: The world has been watching the news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage unraveling on a public platform. For many, it brings up questions about their own relationships and how to determine if the dynamics are a dealbreaker for them or not.

Jayda Cheaves Stars in BET+ & Quality Films Newest Television Project The Impact Atlanta: The eight-episode reality series follows Jayda and four other Atlanta creatives as they navigate their fast-paced lives, giving fans all access to their daily activities. More than an influencer and business mogul, Jayda also gives fans an inside view of her life, allowing cameras to capture her being a mother, daughter, sister, and friend. The Impact Atlanta will debut on Thursday, October 5, 2022, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Catch Niecey weekdays 10-3 pm on Classix 102.9