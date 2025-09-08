Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 8, 2025

Here are the guests from Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 8:

What we know:

Paul Milliken Visits Refining Fire Chiles in Lindale, Georgia

Duffy, owner of Refining Fire Chiles, runs a chile pepper retail and education business that features some of the hottest and most unique peppers in the world. His passion for chiles began in 2003, inspired by his coworkers’ homemade salsas and sauces. Soon, he was growing dozens of varieties and winning fans across California. In 2021, Duffy relocated to Lindale, Georgia (near Rome, in Floyd County), where his farm now boasts one of the largest collections of chiles in the state.

Portia Bruner Previews the New Season of Portia

The countdown is over—Portia returns today! The daytime talk show takes a candid look at family, faith, finances, celibacy, and more. We’ll talk with host Portia Bruner about the new season and the show’s expansion. Watch Portia weekdays at 1 p.m. on Fox 5.

Bob Carpenter Talks Food Safety

Bob Carpenter explains how food recalls work to protect public health, the most common causes of recalls, the types of foods most often impacted, and the advancements in food traceability that support safety. He also shares how consumers can verify that their food is safe.

Dr. Jody Carrington: "Why You Don’t Have to Be Organized, You Just Need to Keep Showing Up!"

Life can be hectic, but Dr. Jody Carrington offers advice on how to get through the day by focusing on presence over perfection. Her tips include:

Consistency Beats Perfection

You don’t need to have everything together—you just need to keep showing up. That’s what kids, teams, partners, and colleagues remember.

The Myth of "Getting It All Together" Is Burning Us Out

Constant pressure to be productive robs us of connection. Presence matters more than organization.

Regulation > Organization

What creates safety isn’t being perfectly organized—it’s being calm and regulated. Plans mean little if you’re overwhelmed.

Messy Is Relatable

Showing up authentically builds trust. Perfection pushes people away; authenticity draws them in.

Your Presence Is the Plan

The real strategy isn’t in a spreadsheet—it’s in showing up, repairing when needed, and being present.

Kierra M’s Entertainment Headlines

The VMAs aired live last night, bringing plenty of fashion, fun, and music. Kierra highlights some of the best red carpet looks of the evening.



