Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 6, 2021

College Football Hall of Fame scores big with new exhibits: There may be some fierce rivalries in college football, but there’s one thing on which we can all agree: Thank goodness it’s back! And now that the 2021 college football season is underway, Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is ready to welcome in fans with some exciting new exhibits. First up, the downtown Atlanta attraction has unveiled its new Locker Room Exhibit, featuring artifacts from more than 30 members of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes. Located in the Hall’s temporary exhibit space, artifacts on display include Tony Romo’s game-worn jersey and Walter Payton Award, David Pollack’s Lombardi Award, and Al Wilson’s 1998 National Championship football. The Hall also houses the new Southern Company HBCU Exhibit, honoring the players and programs of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Debuted in honor of Juneteenth, the permanent exhibit features historical artifacts and videos which help tell the stories of college football at HBCUs, from the players and coaches to the marching bands and homecoming traditions. Historian Jeremy Swick says the exhibit will be routinely updated, allowing the Hall to tell the evolving story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street NW in Atlanta; current hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays (closed). Tickets cost $22.99 for adults and $17.99 for kids ages three to 12; for more information on visiting the Hall, click here. Of course, we couldn’t wait to make a trip to the College Football Hall of Fame to check out the new exhibits and artifacts on display; click the video player to check out our morning exploring the popular attraction.

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest on COVID-19: Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

"Married At First Sight's" Pastor Cal talks new book "Marriage Ain't For Punks": Marriage counselor Pastor Calvin (Cal) Roberson changes the game! He refers to it as a straightforward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in society. Pastor Cal says it's more than a book about marriage—it’s a book about how to manage life with another person. The book hits shelves Sept. 7. You can pre-order everywhere books are sold.

Chicken Salad Chick's Marianna Magee shares Aunt Brenda's pound cake recipe: It's labor day, and after firing up the grill, you may want to indulge in something sweet. How about this pound cake recipe from the Chicken Salad Chick.

Brenda’s Pound Cake:

1/2 cup Crisco

1 stick butter; softened

3 cups sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups plain flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Directions:

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together three times.

Using a stand mixer,

Cream together the following:

Crisco & butter until soft and all lumps are out; gradually pour in the sugar and mix until creamy (usually 3-5 minutes).

Scrap sides of bowl & mix again!

Add the eggs, one at a time beating well after each.

Add the dry ingredients alternately with milk & flavorings.

ALWAYS end with flour!

Spray your favorite large Bundt pan with Pam baking spray.

Bake at 325 degrees for

1 hour and 15 minutes.

Ovens vary so I usually check with wooden skewer to see if it comes clean when inserted in middle.

It’s ok to be slightly wet.

Let cool in pan for 30 minutes before turning onto cooling rack.

Amani Sams gives the latest in entertainment news: Tennis star Naomi Osaka may be taking a break. After her recent loss over the weekend, she told reporters that she doesn't like the way losing makes her feel. Amani Sams tells viewers what this means, and what to expect from Osaka. You can follow Amani on Instagram @Amani_Sams

