Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 26, 2022

Cirque du Soleil brings the Big Top back to Atlantic Station: It’s been a long wait for Cirque du Soleil fans here in Atlanta, but the acclaimed performing arts company is finally back in town, for the first time since 2020. KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities opened under the Big Top at Atlantic Station in early October and is set to run through Christmas Eve, featuring a troupe of performers from around the world showcasing their jaw-dropping feats of athleticism and artistry. Characters featured in KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities include the body-bending electric eels, Nico the handyman (wait until you see his accordion-inspired costume), and Klara, whose hoop skirt brings the idea of telecommunication innovation to life in an incredible way. The show features 46 artists from more than a dozen different countries, the majority of whom have worked on previous shows with Cirque du Soleil. KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities first premiered in Montreal back in 2014, and since then, Cirque du Soleil leaders say it’s been performed in front of more than 4.5 million spectators in dozens of cities worldwide. The show runs about 100 minutes (plus a 25-minute intermission), and performers say it’s entirely family-friendly. For information on showtimes and tickets, click here. Of course, we couldn’t wait to spend a little time under the Big Top at Atlantic Station, getting a look at some of the show’s 100+ costumes and 426 props (the most of any Cirque show, ever!). Click the video player to check out our morning chatting with some amazing performers of KURIOS — Cabinet of Curiosities!

Brian Hart Hoffman demos his Snickerdoodle topped pumpkin spice muffin for National Pumpkin Day: He has authored numerous best-selling books, including The Bread Collection, The Pie & Tart Collection, The Cake Collection (August 2022), Bake from Scratch: Artisan Recipes for the Home Baker volumes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, and his latest, The Cookie Collection (October 2022). His latest book The Cookie Collection is available everywhere. Get your copy here.

Shandra Turner "The Bougie Grazer"show us Halloween treat ideas for the kids: Shandra Turner has some fun ideas to make Halloween extra special with the kids this year. For more information on her creativity and to book her, click here.

Jennifer Tilly and Guest Star Sutton Stracke About the Upcoming Episode Chucky: CHUCKY is a continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. Watch Chucky Wednesday at 9 p.m. on SyFy and USA Network.