Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 11, 2022

Fall at Saints + Council: Saints + Council opened last year in Midtown’s Colony Square and is the creation of Cafe Intermezzo CEO William Pitts. The restaurant has been serving dinner and weekend brunch since the beginning, but is launching lunch service tomorrow — extending its "gathering place" atmosphere and seasonal cuisine into the afternoon hours. Pitts says his idea for Saints + Council was to create a place where people could relax and enjoy their surroundings without the feeling of being rushed. And who could rush with a massive main bar and roaring fire inside, and a spacious outdoor patio with fire pit and heaters outside? Oh, and did we mention that this fall and winter, the Saints + Council team will offer table-side s’mores service to help warm patrons during the colder months?

Stacey Risley Publisher of Dunwoody Neighbors and North Buckhead Neighbors magazine: Good Day Atlanta's own Alyse Eady and her family grace the cover this issue. Dunwoody Neighbors & North Buckhead Neighbors magazines offer comprehensive marketing solutions that bring local businesses and neighbors together in print and online. Using a micro-targeted, hyper-local approach, we reach high net-worth families in the Dunwoody and Buckhead communities in our monthly magazines and provide a second touch through low-cost, effective campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Google Display Network. If you'd like your business featured email srisley@bestversionmedia.com or call (470) 655-6216

Ed Quinn returns to his starring role in season 4 of Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’: The Oval returns this October, along with a hotly-tipped new role in Lionsgate’s action thriller feature Shadow Force that co-stars Kerry Washington, and he is releasing a full-length Rock’n’Roll album this Fall. Ed has been a mainstay in Hollywood for over 30 years, appearing in more than 50 television shows including NCIS: New Orleans, One Day at a Time, '2 Broke Girls,' 'Mistresses' and the Syfy fantasy series 'Eureka.' The Oval returns tonight at 9 on BET.





Little Shop Of Horrors" is making its way for the first time ever to Marietta’s New Theatre In The Square: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination! You can catch "Little Shop of Horrors" at Marietta’s New Theatre In The Square, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31. To get tickets click here.