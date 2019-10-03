Good Day Atlanta viewer information Oct. 3, 2019

A big night tonight for the Atlanta Braves and for Braves fans. The team make their second straight post season appearance in the national league division series, hosting the Saint Louis Cardinals in game one of the NLDS. Good Day's Buck Lanford and Natalie Fultz get an inside look of SunTrust Park before the game, and preview some of the new ballpark food fans can enjoy on game day. For more information click here.

JCT Kitchen and Bar talks brunch on Good Day Atlanta: After nearly 12 years of re-defining Southern cuisine, JCT Kitchen and Bar is adding a Sunday Brunch. They stop by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to cook up hot cakes with Chef Drew Belline. For more information on JCT Kitchen click here.

Two-time breast cancer survivor and Married To Medicine cast member, Dr. Jackie Walters on Good Day Atlanta: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every week we are shinning a light on a breast cancer survivor. This morning we talked to Dr. Jackie Walters from "Married to Medicine" who is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She stops by to share her personal survivor story and to talk about her annual "50 Shades of Pink" Breast Cancer Gala and Fashion Show. For more information on Dr. Jackie or the upcoming "50 Shades of Pink "event click here.

Fall Comfort Food with Chadwick Boyd: Soon the temperatures will match the season and everyone will be whipping up their favorite fall comfort foods. We're talking about the soups, stews, one pot wonders. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is breaking down some twists we can add to our fall favorite. For more information click here.