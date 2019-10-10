Good Day Atlanta viewer information Oct. 10, 2019

Hispanic Heritage month with cookbook author Bren Herrara: Hispanic heritage month is happening now and there's no shortage of amazing food and flavors when you're talking about a place like Spain, Mexico, The Caribbean, Central and South America. Whipping up a few traditional dishes on Good Day Atlanta is cookbook author, Bren Herrara. For today's recipe click here. For more information on Bren Herrera visit her website here.

GARBANZO CON CHORIZO

Ingredients

32 oz canned chick peas or 16 oz. dried peas

4 cups water

3 cups butternut squash, cubed, large

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp. salt (or to taste)

3 Tbsp. canola oil

1/4 cup green bell pepper, diced

1 small Spanish onion, diced

3-4 garlic cloves, diced

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. olive oil

1 chorizo, sliced in 1″ pieces (optional)

Few sprigs of fresh thyme for garnish

Angels of Life: It is a night of hair, fashion and entertainment but more importantly, it is about celebrating the gift of life an those who make it possible through organ donation. The Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show is October 13, 2019 at the Cobb Galleria. To preview the event is Lester Crowell from Three-13 salon and Spa in Marietta, host, columnist, and author, Melissa Carter, who will be emceeing the event and recent transplant recipeient, Jabari Blakemore. For more information on the Angels Of Life Hair and Fashion Show to benefit the Georgia Transplant Association click here.