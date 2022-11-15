Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 15, 2022

Pontoon Brewing Company invites fans to relax in "The Lodge": Once upon a time, Sean O’Keefe was just a college student looking to make a little extra cash."I started at a brewery as a part-time job in North Carolina just to get some side money," O’Keefe says. "I wasn’t even 21 yet; I was cleaning kegs!" But that experience eventually led to the idea of starting a brewery with his best friend and business partner, Marcus Powers. And the rest, as they say…is delicious history. O’Keefe and Powers are now the proud owners of Pontoon Brewing Company, which was created back in 2014. A few years later, the team opened its flagship brewery and taproom in Sandy Springs, growing a large and loyal fanbase with a laid-back atmosphere and often surprising beers (Rainbow Smiggles, anyone?). Now, Pontoon has expanded to a second location, this one located in Tucker and dubbed "The Lodge." A grand opening celebration for the new location is set for this Saturday, November 19th, which O’Keefe says will feature live music, food, special perch, and — of course — plenty of beer to go around! So, what will fans find inside The Lodge? O’Keefe says the 33,000 square foot facility features a taproom (with 21 beers on tap) and private event space and will also include a new production facility for Pontoon’s brewers. Pontoon Brewing Company’s beer are currently available in several states, including Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee, along with international markets in Europe and China. Pontoon Brewing Company’s "The Lodge" is located at 4720 Stone Drive, Suite A, in Tucker, and regular hours are Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting or to check out what’s on tap, click here.

Corri English, Jen Kulp and Kaela Kinney of Hi My Name is Mom Podcast: The ladies join Alyse Eady to talk season 2 of thier podcast and give some mom hacks for traveling with kids during the holidays! Listen to them on Apple and Spotify. For more information click here.

Nida Khurshid stars as a series regular in the new hit CW prequel series "The Winchesters": It's a spin-off the hit CW series "Supernatural" Before "Supernatural" brothers ‘Sam’ (Jared Padalecki) and ‘Dean’ (Jensen Ackles), there were their parents ‘John’ and ‘Mary’ (Meg Donnelly). Told from the perspective of narrator ‘Dean Winchester’, "The Winchesters" is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series begins in 1972 while the two are in college. Nida Khurshid stars as ‘Latika Desai’, a hunter-in-training in the series, who quickly becomes part of their fab-four group of close-knit friends alongside ‘Mary’, ‘John’, and ‘Carlos’ (played by non-binary star Jojo Fleites). Set in the early 1970s during the Pakistan contrary years, ‘Latika’, who is Pakistani-Indian, also faces her own obstacles as she navigates cultural divides of her people during an implosive time in history. The dark fantasy series just premiered, with new episodes every Tuesday at 8/7c on the CW.

Kelli Ferrell demos dish from Nana's Chicken n Waffles menu, plus talks about second location that is now open: The grand opening of the restaurant will be a full day of good food, music, giveaways and laughter! Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles is located in Mcdonough, GA. I would love to see if you could join us and attend the grand opening or find time to speak with Kelli Ferrell on her new location, holiday food tips, and upcoming endeavors? We'll provide a free meal, gift you Kelli's cookbook and more! Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles provides delicious soul food cuisine and guest satisfaction to the community by creating experiences worth sharing about their legendary service. Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles is a family-oriented, Louisiana/Maryland style diner. Their goal is to provide fresh, hot, and comforting food that will make you feel at home while giving you a little peek inside the cuisine of Louisiana and Maryland. Food items on the menu include: catfish, cajun shrimp and grits, famous chicken and waffles, and Creole seafood omelette to name a few.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Jay Leno is recovering after taking serious burns to his face from a gasoline fire. A rep for Leno said while visiting his garage in Burbank, one of his cars erupted into flames and burned the left side of his face. Ally Lynn gives us more information on what happened. Keep up with Ally on social media @heyallylynn