Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 23, 2023

'Next Goal Wins'' feel-good soccer fun

ATLANTA - Oscar winner Taika Waititi about his new sports comedy "Next Goal Wins": The film tells the true story of the American Samoa Soccer Team and its inspiring turnaround under a new coach. 

Lily Gladstone on making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Lily Gladstone stars in new drama "Killers of The Flower Moon" alongside Leonardo Dicaprio: The film is now showing in theaters.

Cracking up with comedian Ms. Pat

Whether she's on stage or in front of a live audience, Atlanta's own Ms. Pat is keeping fans in stiches. Before she graces the stage next month for her 'Ya Girl Done Made It' standup tour, she sat down for a candid talk with Sharon Lawson.

Comedian Ms. Pat talks comedy show in Atlanta and her new show on BET: Pat is currently on her "Ya Girl Done Made It" standup tour, which will stop at Center Stage in Atlanta, on Dec, 16. Season two of Pat’s hit BET sitcom, "The Ms. Pat Show," produced by Lee Daniels and Brian Grazer, got a second Emmy Nomination for outstanding directing in a comedy series in 2023. Seasons one through three are currently streaming. The series shattered records for viewing and audience engagement on the BET+ platform. The app got so many downloads when the show premiered it almost crashed. Click here for tickets to her "Ya Girl Done Made It" tour stop.