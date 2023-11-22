Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 22, 2023

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta.

UrbanTree Cidery gets into holiday 'spirit'

Starting Wendesday, the UrbanTree Cidery tasting room will become Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree: A Holiday Pop-Up Bar, and visitors will immediately notice the difference.

The last time we visited Atlanta’s UrbanTree Cidery, there were horror movie posters all over the wall and Halloween decorations hanging from the ceiling. But an army of elves has been hard at work ever since, transforming the space into the kind of holiday wonderland that would warm even a snowman’s frozen heart!

Starting this evening, the UrbanTree Cidery tasting room will become Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree: A Holiday Pop-Up Bar, and visitors will immediately notice the difference! Staffers decked the halls of the tasting room with glitter, tinsel, lights, and trees — and the menu received a Christmas makeover, too, with specialty holiday-themed cocktails and shooters. Cidery staffers have a long list of special events planned during the pop-up bar’s run, including karaoke on Wednesdays, trivia on Thursdays, and a Winter Sip & Shop. 

UrbanTree Cidery is located at 1465 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta, and the tasting room’s extended holiday hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 12:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting UrbanTree Cidery, click here.  

This is the second year that UrbanTree Cidery has presented Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree: A Holiday Pop-Up Bar — and if you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ll remember that we spent a morning there last year. Well, we had such a blast getting into the holiday spirit with the team that we decided we needed to do it again! Click the video player in this article to check out our second consecutive morning at this holiday hotspot!

Erin Marsh wins gold at Pan American Games

Before Erin Marsh took home the gold medal in the heptathlon at the Pan American Games, she was a track star at Gwinnett County's Buford High School. She sits down with Buck Lanford to talk about her big victory, growing up in a family of athletes, and her favorite Thanksgiving foods.

Keep your pets away from Thanksgiving foods

While it may seem like a good idea to allow your pets to enjoy some of the tasty food Thanksgiving has to offer, some of them can be very dangerous to your four-legged friend. Dr. Charles McMillan, the owner of Good Vets Atlanta, shares with Alyse Eady the foods and ingredients you should keep away from your pet.

Gluten-free recipes for the holiday

You can maintain healthy eating habits while also eating some tasty treats during the holidays. Cristy Kisner of Cristy's Kitchen joins Sharon Lawson in the Good Day kitchen to whip up some gluten-free snacks.

Tips for staying healthy during the holidays

Nutrition coach and radio personality Jackie Paige has a few ways to avoid packing on too many pounds during the big holiday celebrations.

Moms start new holiday tradition of giving

Jessica Schackelford and Stefanie Rowland created The Bag Called Hope as a way to get their kids excited about sharing and donating toys to children in need.


 