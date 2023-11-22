Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 22, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta.

Atlanta's UrbanTree Cidery tasting room will become Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree:

The last time we visited Atlanta’s UrbanTree Cidery, there were horror movie posters all over the wall and Halloween decorations hanging from the ceiling. But an army of elves has been hard at work ever since, transforming the space into the kind of holiday wonderland that would warm even a snowman’s frozen heart!

Starting this evening, the UrbanTree Cidery tasting room will become Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree: A Holiday Pop-Up Bar, and visitors will immediately notice the difference! Staffers decked the halls of the tasting room with glitter, tinsel, lights, and trees — and the menu received a Christmas makeover, too, with specialty holiday-themed cocktails and shooters. Cidery staffers have a long list of special events planned during the pop-up bar’s run, including karaoke on Wednesdays, trivia on Thursdays, and a Winter Sip & Shop.

UrbanTree Cidery is located at 1465 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta, and the tasting room’s extended holiday hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 12:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting UrbanTree Cidery, click here.

This is the second year that UrbanTree Cidery has presented Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree: A Holiday Pop-Up Bar — and if you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ll remember that we spent a morning there last year. Well, we had such a blast getting into the holiday spirit with the team that we decided we needed to do it again! Click the video player in this article to check out our second consecutive morning at this holiday hotspot!

World's Greatest Female Athlete Erin Marsh: The Buford High School graduate talks to Buck Lanford about her victory at the Pan American Games and and her hopes of winning at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Dr. Charles McMillian gives the cans and can'ts for your pet ahead of Thanksgiving: Dr. McMillian shares a list of what they can ingest and what you should do if it happens. Click here for more information on pet care.

Cristy Kisner of Cristy's Kitchen shares how to make Paleo Pumpkin Bread: Click here for healthy and gluten-free recipes for the holidays.

Radio Personality Jackie Paige shares tips on how to not break the scale this Thanksgiving



