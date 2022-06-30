Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 30, 2022

North Georgia classic car museum just keeps growing:

North Georgia museum Miles Through Time boasts an incredible collection of classic cars celebrating the history of the automobile — but right now, founder Sean Mathis is just as focused on the future as he is the past.

This morning, we made a return visit to the Clarkesville museum, which has undergone some major changes since our last visit in July 2020 (you can watch that visit here). Since moving into the Old Clarkesville Mill (the museum’s original location was in Toccoa), Mathis has significantly expanded his offerings, showcasing even more cars on the floor and adding display cabinets. Beyond that, Mathis has opened Vintage Garage Antiques, taking over the Mill’s existing antique/flea market and giving the space a makeover; Mathis says the antique store serves as the "gateway" to the museum.

As for that growing collection of cars inside Miles Through Time, Mathis says the vehicles are all either donated to the museum or privately owned by community members who get to "store" their classic cars while also showcasing them to the public. As Mathis told us during our previous visit, "The museum is more just cars. It’s a history museum, it’s an art museum, and most importantly, I wanted a museum that would outlast myself. If this can be a cool place that people can come and see neat things that are all owned or donated by people just like them … that’s really what I wanted it to be all about."

Miles Through Time is located at 583 Grant Street in Clarkesville and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; museum admission is $10 for adults and $6 for kids. For more information on the museum, click here.

Laura Snyder talks the difference in drinking water: Is carbonated water as hydrating as regular water? Whether you’re reaching for regular still or sparkling water, Laura Snyder outlines how to gauge how much water you need to keep your body healthy each day, recommending people adjust their water intake based on several factors.

Rooftop L.O.A is a new hotspot in Atlanta for summer fun: General manager Nicholas Hellberg executive chef Matt Marcus and pastry chef Gus Castro discuss new Atlanta location Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence). The space brings three distinct offerings and experiences together on one public rooftop, unaffiliated with a hotel, like no other destination has done before. The 38,000-square-foot space invites 21+ guests to enjoy sky-high luxury with fresh, coastal-European cuisine at the Restaurant, relaxation and poolside service at the resort-style Pool, and refreshing cocktails, bites, and dazzling views at the Grove. Click here for more information. Follow them on Instagram @Rooftop_LOA

Eric Benet talks his show at City Winery and upcoming TV Show: Eric Benét is a contemporary R&B singer with mild hip-hop and strong adult contemporary influences. As a teenager, he performed in a family vocal group (appropriately named Benét) with his sister and cousin. Beyond music, Benét is heavily involved in two charitable organizations, and is working on a TV show. He'll be performing at City Winery tonight at 7 p.m. It will also be livestreamed. Friday he'll have two shows, the first at 7 p.m. and the final at 10 p.m. For more information click here.

Zekari Simmons, ASE Certified Auto Technician for Carvana gives tips on how to protect your car from the summer heat: Below are tips for keeping your car protected during the summer:

