Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 6, 2021

Morelli’s Ice Cream joins Virginia-Highland culinary lineup: From Coconut Jalapeño to Blueberry Corncake to the doughnut-filled Krispy Kreamier, Morelli’s Ice Cream has got the flavors you won’t find anywhere else. And now, residents in one of Atlanta’s best-loved neighborhoods can try as many of these unique varieties as they want!

Atlanta-based Morelli’s Ice Cream recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Virginia-Highland, just in time to cool down patrons from the scorching summer heat.

The VaHi shop is brand-new, but Morelli’s is already an iconic name in Atlanta, having first opened in East Atlanta back in 2008; owner Donald Sargent and wife Clarissa Morelli quickly gained a loyal following for their lineup of creative ice creams, including the Elvis Lives! (banana ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips) and Red Raspberry Coke (yes, it’s made with real Coca-Cola).The new Virginia-Highland Morelli’s is located at 1002 North Highland Avenue Northeast, in the spot that used to house Yogli Mogli.

Grilling expert Robyn Lindars, gives Juicy Lucy grilling recipe for National Grilling month: July is what most people call the hottest month of the Summer. Could it be because it's "National Grilling month?" Robyn teaches "Women’s Grilling Clinics" to empower women to learn about grilling; She launched her "Grill School" Series to empower everyone to learn the basics of grilling. That includes how to start a grill, create direct versus indirect zones, cook the perfect steak on the grill, even cook desserts on the grill. She has nearly 30K followers and you can follow her on Instagram @grillgirlrobyn For more on Robyn and her yummy recipes click here.

Taylor Hickson talks second season of Freeform’s hit drama series "Motherland": Fort Salem: Created by Claws" creator Eliot Laurence and executive produced by Will Ferrell, "Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into early deployment in a women-dominated world in which the U.S. ended persecution of witches 300 years ago after an agreement. Taylor stars as Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues that continues to navigate her relationship with fellow witch Scylla. The second season started June 22. You can catch "Motherland: Fort Salem" Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan gives the latest on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton jumping the broom: Judging from the photos, the wedding seemed to be what everyone dreamed it would. Beautiful, and fun. Gwen and Blake tied the knot this past Saturday, at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Monday, Gwen took to her Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from the day. You can check out the pictures on Gwen's Instagram @GwenStefani

