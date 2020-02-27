Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 27, 2020

Alligator Exhibit: With only an estimated 50 American albino alligators in the world today, it’s virtually impossible to come across one in the wild. But thanks to a partnership with the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, visitors to Georgia Aquarium can now come eye-to-eye with these incredible animals. Starting this weekend, American alligators will be back on display inside Georgia Aquarium’s newly-renovated River Scout gallery including those extremely rare albino alligators.

Malcolm Mitchel Literacy Program: Malcolm Mitchell is an author, poet, and a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots. Malcolm visited Good Day Atlanta to talk about his "Read with Malcolm" event. Share the Magic Foundation Gala is this Friday at 7pm at the Atlanta History Center.

Superica Krog’s: Superica Krog's is celebrating its 5-year Anniversary with a birthday fiesta. Chef Matt Needle's shared his Ceviche Tostada Recipe. Superica Krog is located at 3850 Roswell Road NE, No. 100Atlanta, Ga. 30342.

For the Ceviche Tostada Recipe look below.

Ceviche

Ingredients:

½ pound boneless, skinless red snapper

5 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 Tablespoons Cilantro chimichurri

1 Tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon finely chopped onion

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 Tablespoon radishes thinly sliced

½ cup Guacamole

4 Corn tostadas



Procedure:

1. Cut fish into ¼ inch cubes and put them in a small bowl. Pour 4 tablespoons of the lime juice over the fish and gently stir to combine. Cover the fish with plastic wrap, pressing directly against the surface of the fish to eliminate any air contact and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

2. Drain the Juice from the fish. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of lime juice, the chimichurri, orange juice, oil, onion and salt and stir to combine

3. Spread a thin layer of guacamole on the tostada. Top with a heaping tablespoon of the ceviche mixture. Top with radish and enjoy!

Cilantro Chimichurri:

Ingredients

2 bunches cilantro, tough stems removed

1 serrano pepper, stemmed and coarsely chopped

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1 cup vegetable oil



Procedure:

1. In a food processor, combine the cilantro, serrano, garlic, and salt and pulse to break down the ingredients. With the food processor running, slowly drizzle the oil and process until well combined, 1-2 minutes. Taste and add more salt as needed.

Netflix's Love is Blind: Mark Cuevas and Lauren Needles visited Good Day Atlanta to talk about the Netflix show "Love is Blind. It's a reality dating show that people are loving. Contestants got to know each other without seeing them, and get engaged before they meet. The show was shot in Atlanta and many of the contestants are local residents. Lots of hometown love here.

You can stream the show on Netflix right now.

Making the Band: MTV's Making the Band will return this year. Diddy brings the reality music competition back, and this time his sons are helping, alongside Laurianne Gibson. Making the Band was an MTV cultural phenomenon that changed the face of reality television by bringing together diverse talent on a global scale, while being mentored by legendary artist and mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.The competiton makes a stop here in Atlanta. Contestants must be 18 years or older to apply. For more information on auditions click here.

Lil Duval Atlanta Hawks Performance: Join the Hawks for HBCU Night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, February 29th at 7:30 P.M. Fans can expect an in-game appearance from Lil Duval and a celebration of the fun and unique HBCU and Divine 9 culture, including:

• Step teams from Spelman College and Morehouse College

• Pre-game parade on the concourse

• Halftime performance by the Morehouse Maroon Tigers Band

• PLUS a post-game party hosted by Lil Duval