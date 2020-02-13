Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 13, 2020

Atlanta’s Peterbrooke Chocolatier serves up sweets for your sweet: Anybody who’s ever watched the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has dreamed about visiting the movie’s sweet world of pure imagination. While we can’t guarantee you’ll meet any Oompa-Loompas along the way, it’s easy to get lost in a real life “candyland” simply by visiting The Forum on Peachtree Parkway.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum, a chocolate shop specializing in European-style chocolate making and hand-dipped confections. Founded in 1983, there are now Peterbrooke locations throughout the Southeast, including more than a dozen in Florida and one in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. But here in Georgia, there’s only one – and fans of Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum swear by the shop’s assortment of chocolate-dipped strawberries, chocolate-covered pretzel rods, gourmet popcorn, and gelato.

Of course, Valentine’s Day is THE day for chocolate and candy shops across the country, and the local Peterbrooke team has been literally working around the clock to have plenty of sweets for your sweet in stock. But certainly they could use an extra set of (gloved, of course!) hands, right? Well, we offered up the help and quickly got an education in chocolate-dipping – click the video player to see how it went!

Peterbrooke Chocolatier Atlanta at The Forum is located at 5135 Peachtree Parkway #930 in Norcross. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and Noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

WEB LINK:

https://www.peterbrookeforum.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PeterbrookeAtlanta/

Advertisement

"Masterchef" winner Dorian Hunter on Good Day Atlanta: She's the season 10 winner of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition "Masterchef." Atlanta Chef Dorian Hunter stops by to demonstrate how to cook a filet. It's all for a good cause that is close to here heart. For more information on the Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta Bubbles & Bling event. For more information click here.

Tips on celebrating Valentine's Day if you are single from Angela Buttimer: Being single during Valentine's Day can make you feel sad and alone. But experts say instead of focusing on what you don't have, focus on what you do have. Mindful Leadership and Wellness Expert, Anglea Buttimer stops by with tips for singles.

Tips from Angela Buttimer:

1. Celebrate you!

2. Be intentional about spending time with family and friends.

3. Do a digital detox.

Galentine's Day on Good Day Atlanta with Lisa Washington: The day befrore Valentine's Day is known affectionately as Galentine's Day. We'll have some tips on how to celebrate the lady friends in your life with chef and wellness expert Lisa Washington. For more information on Lisa Washington click here.

Romantic restaurants in Atlanta with foodie Skye Estroff: Looking to impress your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Knowing the best place to go for a romantic dinner is a good place to start. But with so many options, it can be difficicult to choose where to go. God Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman checks in with foodie Skye Estroff for the best spot for a romantic dinner this Valentine's Day. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on social media @skye.estroff .

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta. For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.