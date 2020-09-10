Georgia's Glady's Knight and Soul singer Patti Labelle set for next 'Verzuz' battle

Gladys Knight is taking the 'Midnight Train' from Georgia to Instagram live!

In an announcement Tuesday, it was revealed Atlanta native Gladys Knight will face off against fellow legendary singer Patti LaBelle in the next "Verzuz" battle.

A post to the Verzuzs TV Instagram account said, "The Master Class we've ALL been waiting for! Y'all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday's best for this classic affair."

Fans are expecting Knight to sing her classics, "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us," which she performed with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips. She also has her hits "I Don't Want to Know" and "Double or Nothing."

LaBelle will likely sing "On My Own" and "If Only You Knew," and fans can probably count on a performance of "Lady Marmalade."

Over the years the two divas have also collaborated on numerous songs, like "Superwoman" with Dionne Warwick, and may perform together as well.

The two singing legends will be battle it out on September 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

The "Verzuz" series was created by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to entertain hip-hop and R&B fans stuck indoors during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandy and Atlanta's Monica recently battle on September 1 from Tyler Perry Studios. The duo smashed records on the three-hour Instagram live stream, ganering over 6 million views.