Georgia couple becomes first African-American owners of an autonomous grocery store in the world

Jamie and Jilea Hemmings are the owners and creators of Nourish + Bloom Market. It's the first autonomous grocery store with robotic delivery in the United States. The Hemmings are the first African-American owners of an autonomous grocery store in the world.

The Hemmings say the idea came after their son was diagnosed with autism. Doctors informed them that the best way to help was to make sure he's eating healthy. They eventually opened Nourish + Bloom during the pandemic, and business has been well received.

Since the store is autonomous, customers don't have to stop at a register and pay. The store is run by multiple multifunctional cameras, and the shelves are used as a weighted scale. Once you're done shopping, you can walk out of the doors, and your receipt will be sent to you through the app. Nourish + Bloom also offers a delivery service if you live within a 3-mile radius of the store.

Jamie and Jilea say it's more than just a grocery store, they tell us their business is also about helping their community learn more about technology. They've teamed up with Microsoft to present STEM programs to Black communities, and they also have mentorship and retraining for Black adults as well.

Nourish + Bloom offers locally sourced craft items, such as produce, meats, baked goods, dairy and prepared meals, alongside everyday convenience items. They're open 24 hours, seven days a week. They hope to have a location in the Atlanta area soon, and plan to have hundreds more across the country.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE