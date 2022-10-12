Fast cars and hot BBQ highlight Atlanta fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

When it comes to fundraising, the bigger the numbers, the better.

Well, how’s this for a big number: $2,620,000. That’s the amount of money organizers of the annual Cars & ‘Q for the Cause say they’ve raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation since 2009. And even better? That number is about to grow even more.

This year’s Cars & ‘Q for the Cause will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Choate Construction headquarters on Roberts Drive in Atlanta. Raising money for the fight against Cystic Fibrosis has been part of the Choate mission for more than two decades and led to the creation of Cars & ‘Q for the Cause back in 2009. As the name suggests, the event is a celebration of all things cars and barbecue, featuring a stunning lineup of automobiles, food from Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q and Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery, and beer from local breweries. This year’s event will also feature live music from The Rogue Tones.

Saturday’s Cars & ‘Q for the Cause will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Choate Construction is located at 8200 Roberts Drive in Atlanta. Dinner and drinks tickets are $40, and dinner-only tickets are $20. Admission for children ages 8 and under is free. For more information on the event, click here.

Good Day Atlanta has a long history with Cars & ‘Q for the Cause, having first featured the event back in 2015. This morning, we paid another visit to Choate Construction, chatting with our friends about this year’s big event. Click the video player in this article to check it out.