Canton brewery flavors beer with local music

When it comes to making beer, you need four things: water, yeast, grain and hops. But there’s another important ingredient adding flavor to the new release from Canton’s Green Line Brewery — and it’s one your ears will immediately appreciate.

Green Line Brewery released Allenbrook Lager in late March, and it’s the brewery’s first to feature a can highlighting a local musician.

Country singer-songwriter Cody Bolden is pictured on the back of the beer can, along with a QR code that will lead straight to the artist’s music when scanned; Bolden has also performed at the downtown Canton brewery, which hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

On the flip-side, Bolden’s own website features a section dedicated Allenbrook Lager, complete with this descriptive gem: "Pairs well with denim, boots and a $2 haircut."

Green Line Brewery first opened back in 2016, and is the creation of brothers Brent, Chris and Joel St. Vrain. The downtown brewpub features a menu including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwich and fries — and other brews include the Shirtless IPA and the Wanimal Whiskey Barrel Stout.

Green Line Brewery is located at 192 East Main Street in Canton; current hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on the brewpub, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hanging with the Green Line team and Cody Bolden!

