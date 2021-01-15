Burgers with Buck: Nick's Westside

The artist formerly known as Aix and its adjoining wine bar Tin Tin in West Midtown has been reinvented and rebranded from a French restaurant that was known for special occasion dining to a more casual neighborhood spot…and #BurgersWithBuck is absolutely on board.

Chef Nick Leahy still delivers great quality dishes with locally sourced ingredients, but with a new menu more suitable for weeknight dining and takeout. There are four burgers on the menu, and #BWB tried half of them. No not half a burger, but half of the burger menu.

The Westside is the signature burger and the most popular one on the menu. It is a smash burger made with grass-fed, locally sourced beef topped with white American cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, and fresh jalapeno. It’s classic with a kick. One bite and you’ll realize why it is the most popular.

Now the Buford Highway, as the name implies, is a little more adventurous. This creation also has white American cheese, but the similarities pretty much end there. How does house made kimchi, shaved and marinated banh mi veggies, and smoked soy and ginger aioli sound? No matter how it sounds, #BWB can tell you that it tastes delicious and very unique. Just between us, it’s Chef Nick’s favorite burger, and there is a good chance it will be yours too.

Do us a favor. If you try it, reach out and let us know what you think.

For more information about Nick's Westside including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://nickswestsideatl.com/.

