Burgers with Buck: Athens Pizza

Full disclosure, yours truly has probably eaten at Athens Pizza in Decatur more than 100 times. I’m not going to say that I’m set in my ways, but my order is always the same, a Greek salad and an Athens Special Pizza. I guess I subscribe to the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ philosophy. If you’ve never had it, I highly recommend it.

Now because I never even look at the menu, and I always order the same thing, it came as quite the surprise to me that there is a lot more to choose from than just delicious Greek style pizza. They serve calzones, pasta, pita wraps, and other specialty sandwiches, and if you have read this far, you probably realize where this is headed. Yes, they actually serve a Greek style burger which is simply known as ‘The Burger’ (imagine it being pronounced with a Greek accent).

The Burger is a huge, half-pound, thick burger served on a grilled ciabatta bun. Sounds good already, right? On top, is a heaping helping of their house made roasted red pepper, feta spread. It is served with either French fries or Athens potatoes. And here is a little insider tip for you from #BurgersWithBuck, order a side of the roasted red pepper, feta spread. It is perfect for dipping your fries or potatoes. Not ordering a burger? Not a problem. It is also a perfect dipping sauce for your pizza crust.

This is the week we celebrate Atlanta’s thriving Greek community. Experience Greek culture, history and of course food at the 44th annual Atlanta Greek Festival.

Advertisement

For more information about Athens Pizza including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website, https://athenspizzaatlanta.com/ . For more information on the Atlanta Greek Festival go to https://www.atlantagreekfestival.org/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.