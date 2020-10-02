Burgers with Buck: Anna's BBQ wins Atlanta burger week

Congratulations to Anna’s BBQ in Kirkwood, the 2020 Creative Loafing Atlanta Burger Week champions! Not only did they receive this high honor voted on by you, the burger eating/loving public, but in the same week, they also received the coveted #BurgersWithBuck, thumbs up. What a week!

Now #BWB knows it’s hard to go to a great BBQ place like Anna’s and not order the delicious ribs or brisket. We feel your pain. However, we also think you owe it to yourself to try their Atlanta Burger Week entry, The Big Papa Burger…emphasis on BIG. You really should check it out and see what all the fuss is about.

Here we go…the Big Papa is a meat lover’s burger. We opted for the two huge, beef patties topped with a pork sausage. If that sound like a lot, just wait. It’s also topped with chili, cheese, coleslaw, grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. It is enough to challenge even the most experienced and highly trained burger lovers, including yours truly.

Most would likely opt for utensils when faced with such a tall (literally and figuratively) challenge, but surely by now you know that is not how #BWB rolls. We are also big enough to admit that this titanic challenge almost humbled us. In the end, we managed to take it down, relatively injury-free, and will live to eat another burger.

Another thing #BWB admires about Anna and her family, they are Kirkwood born and bred. They love this neighborhood and this neighborhood loves them right back. And don’t get me started on the “Boss Baby” and my new burger bestie, two-year-old Cali. She’s adorable.

For more information about Anna’s BBQ including the location, menu and hours of operation, click here to go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.