Burgers with Buck: 5Church

We wrap up National Burger Month 2021 at a great spot in Midtown Atlanta known not only for their great food and atmosphere, but also for one of the best rooftops vibes in the city. 5Church Atlanta, which is celebrating five years in the city, is far from a burger joint, but among their delicious and acclaimed steak and seafood offerings, you’ll find their 5Church Burger, and once you find it, you’ll likely "find it" on your plate again and again.

Let’s start with the patty which consists of 30% house ground, boneless leg lamb. The other 70% is a house ground brisket, short rib, and chuck blend. It is pan seared and the finished in the oven. It is served on a brioche bun, but there is a lot happening in between, as Check Mark Alba puts it, to "complement" the unique and flavorful patty. Case in point, red onion marmalade, blue cheese fondue, and their "secret sauce". Now while Chef Alba wouldn’t let us in on the full secret, he did give us a few clues. It has a ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise base, but it’s the seven other ingredients that make up the sauce and keep the secret. It is finished with arugula and lemon vinaigrette.

If a burger can be considered sexy, this one is. Especially if you enjoy it on the rooftop, and maybe take an Instagram selfie with it, in front of their famous "Stay Sexy Atlanta" wall.

For more information about 5Church Atlanta including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://5church-atlanta.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.