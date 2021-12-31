Burgers with Buck 2021 year in review

It's been another great year for "Burgers with Buck." We featured 48 delicious burgers in 2021 from all over metro Atlanta. We slid into 2021 with sliders at Sidebar in the heart of downtown Atlanta and finished the year with barbecue royalty enjoying Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in southwest Atlanta.

In between, we traveled near and far, with lots of delicious burgers receiving the signature thumbs up approval.

Enjoy a recap of the places we visited in the video above.

If you're keeping score at home, we've sampled more than 290 burgers and is looking forward to bringing you many more in 2022.

Advertisement

Happy New Year!