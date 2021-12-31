Expand / Collapse search

Burgers with Buck 2021 year in review

By
Published 
Burgers With Buck
FOX 5 Atlanta

Burgers with Buck Year in Review for 2021

Burgers with Buck took you all over the metro Area with more than 48 burgers to sample. Buck looks back at another successful year.

It's been another great year for "Burgers with Buck." We featured 48 delicious burgers in 2021 from all over metro Atlanta. We slid into 2021 with sliders at Sidebar in the heart of downtown Atlanta and finished the year with barbecue royalty enjoying Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in southwest Atlanta. 

In between, we traveled near and far, with lots of delicious burgers receiving the signature thumbs up approval.  

Enjoy a recap of the places we visited in the video above.

If you're keeping score at home, we've sampled more than 290 burgers and is looking forward to bringing you many more in 2022.

Happy New Year!